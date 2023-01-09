Man swept away by swollen river in Neno

Joshua Maseko, 38, who was working as Animal Health Surveillance Assistant at Ligowe in Neno in southern Malawi has died after being swept away by a flooded Nkase River.

According to a Police report, Maseko tried to cross the flooded river with his motorcycle last evening.

Post-mortem result at Lisungwi Community Hospital revealed that Maseko died due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Maseko hailed from Malopa Village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi district.

In a related case, a man identified as Longine Banda of Ngaiyaye village in the area of Senior Chief Symon is feared dead in Neno after he was washed away by flooded water yesterday.

Banda attempted to cross a damaged bridge at Mtsimukire River on his way to seek medical attention at Matope Health Center in Neno District.

He was washed away as he attempted to cross the river.

An eyewitness, James Bandawe, told the local media that they tried to rescue Banda but they failed.

The bridge has reportedly been damaged for two years and it is in Neno South Constituency where Member of Parliament is Mark Katsonga who is also Trade and Industry Minister.

