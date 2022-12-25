Vilekeke Night of Laughter partners Umodzi Park

Comedian Felistus Ngwira also known as Nya Uyu says the partnership with Umodzi Park has given the Vilekeke Night of Laughter event hype and has made the preparation for the event less hectic.

Scheduled to take place on 26 December, 2022 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), the event will attract both local and international artists including Ugandan comedian Teacher Mpamire, Patience Namadingo and Mr. Jokes, among others.

Speaking in an interview, Felistus Ngwira said the partnership shows the commitment of Umodzi Park towards helping the creative industry.

“Umodzi Park and us are having a great relationship and so far one of the best and it is also giving a very great impact considering it is one of the biggest brands in Malawi and makes it easier for us to sell out there both in Malawi and across.

“It is a mutual benefit for both of us and we are so much grateful that they agreed to partner with us and it is so easy to work with them, they have owned. It shows how much they are committed to promote the creative industry. We are expecting to have a great show and people will not regret ,” she said.

Vilekeke Night of Laughter Event Manager Shadreck Kalukusha said they are optimistic to have a great event as they are putting in necessarily effort for the success of the event.

“As creatives, we did not have enough to cover some of the costs for the event but Umodzi Park came in to cover the gaps in terms of venue, accommodation for the artists, marketing and other things,” he said.

Umodzi Parking Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said throughout the years Umodzi Park has hosted some of the most high profile guests in the President Hotel and equally high profile meetings, conferences and events at the BICC and for the first time they have partnered with a local female comedian as a headliner on the biggest platform ever bringing along some of the best international comedians.

Chagunda said it is their wish to see local artists being recognized on the international scene and they will continue offering hand where necessary.

“We believe in supporting local talent as we offer the best platform with the various indoor and outdoor venues within Umodzi Park. We expect a great night full of laughter and food prepared by BICC’s top Chefs,” she said.

All the artists for this event will be hosted at the President Hotel, Malawi’s first 5 star hotel.

