Musician William Kachigamba dies of cancer

Musician William Kachigamba aged 29 has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe after a battle with cancer.

His sister Patricia has confirmed in an interview with the local media. The Association of People with Albinism (APAM) has also announced the death of the musician.

“It is with deep regret to announce the death of Mr William Kachigamba who has succumbed to skin cancer. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the association said in a statement this afternoon.

In 2020, fellow musician Patience Namadingo held a fundraiser for Kachigamba which allowed him to go to Zambia for cancer treatment.

Patricia said the young musician’s condition did not improve after the treatment.

According to APAM, skin cancer remains a huge challenge to Persons with Albinism in Malawi as they face a lot of burdens to access timely skin cancer treatment.

“From a lack of a broad skin cancer prevention program to costly interventions, Over 50 persons with Albinism have died since 2020,” the association has said.

