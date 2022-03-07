Four arrested over vandalism of ESCOM transformer in Balaka

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested four people suspected of vandalising an ESCOM transformer and stealing its copper wire at Andiamo in Balaka District.

The theft of the copper wire occurred on February 25, 2022.

The suspects include Maxwell Nasekwa, 35, Patrick Nasekwa, 29, both from Ntiza Village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje, and Innocent Christopher Sungani, 32, of Chikwengwe Village, Traditional Authority M’biza in Zomba.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has said in a statement that two of the suspects are ex-convicts as they are on record to have stolen ESCOM copper wire at Ndunde in Chiradzulu before invading Balaka.

Police have also recovered 35 Kilograms of copper wire, a motor cycle and breaking implements from the suspects. Investigations are at an advanced stage to arrest two more suspects.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police have warned against tampering and vandalising ESCOM property. The Police have advised Malawians to be reporting suspects to police for the long arm of the law to take its course.