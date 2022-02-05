Blue Eagles sign Sankhani Mkandawire

Blue Eagles Football Club has signed former Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club defender Sankhani Mkandawire on a two-year deal.

Mkandawire was a free agent after his contract was not renewed at Malawi’s football powerhouse.

And days after being told that his services were no longer needed at Bullets, the tough tackling defender has now joined the Area 30 based side, penning a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 soccer season.

“This is to notify the soccer fraternity that defender Sankhani Mkandawire has joined Blue Eagles FC as a free agent and has since penned a two-year contract. Wishing him all the best in our colours,” reads a Blue Eagles statement on the club’s official Facebook page.

Since re-joining Bullets from Mbeya City Council in 2018, he won three Super League titles in a row plus the Airtel Top 8 Cup in the 2020/21 season.

In his final year with Bullets, the defender was called into Marian Mario Marinica’s 30-man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but was left behind after testing positive for Covid-19.

And with weeks to go before kicking off the new season, Mkandawire was released by Bullets FC together with Zicco Mkanda, Chiukepo Msowoya, Chimango Kayira, Bright Munthali, Dalitso Sailesi, Pilirani Zonda and Nelson Kangunje.