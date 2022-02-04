Woman jailed 11 years for raping child

The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 50-year-old woman identified as Linly Kabisa to 11 years in prison for raping an 11-year-old boy in the district.

During court proceedings, state prosecutor Sergeant Gladys Billy narrated that on October 16, 2021, around 18:00 hours, the victim left his home and went to the woman’s house to chat with her children.

When the mother of the victim saw that her son was not returning home, she decided to follow him.

The boy revealed that Kabisa took him to her bedroom where she sexually abused him.

Appearing in court, Kabisa pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual abuse and the state paraded four witnesses to testify against her.

In mitigation, Kabisa asked for the court’s leniency, saying she was a first offender and she was also looking after her orphaned grandchildren.

In submission, the police prosecutor prayed for a stiffer punishment, arguing that the convict was a threat to young boys.

Giving her sentence, Magistrate Taziona Mbachi Munthali concurred with the state and sentenced the woman to 11 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kabisa hails from Mpini Village, Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe district.