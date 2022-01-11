We need to improve in the next two games – Banda

Malawi midfielder Peter Banda, who had an outstanding game against Guinea yesterday, says Flames need to improve their finishing because they can’t afford to be missing chances as they look to qualify for the knockout stages of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals.

Banda was one of the Flames’ outstanding players during Monday’s group B match against Guinea which the Flames lost 1-0 despite creating more goal scoring opportunities than their opponents.

The Simba FC winger, who has been praised by international media for his performance, said individual brilliance does not matter if it doesn’t help the team to win matches.

“People are saying I had a good game. But I think by my standard that was not the best. I could have done better.

“But we have to look at the bigger picture. Football is about winning games and in this tournament at this level it is about getting points. We failed to get points despite playing well and creating more chances.

”So playing good and attractive football doesn’t count if you don’t win matches. I can’t be proud that I played well when I didn’t help my team to get points.

“In the remaining two games we need to improve our finishing because at this level we can’t afford to be missing such chances.

“We still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages and destiny is still in our hands. We just have to get the needed points in the remaining two games,” said Banda.

The Flames will face Zimbabwe on Friday before facing Senegal on Tuesday next week.

Source: FAM