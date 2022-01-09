Moyale Barracks FC to regroup on Monday

Mzuzu based TNM Super League outfit Moyale Barracks will start preparations for the new season on Monday.

According to the notice by the Malawi Defense Force 3MR under the 101 Brigade, about 30 players have been called to start preparatory training at Mzuzu stadium.

Commenting on the development, General Secretary for the team Lieutenant Michael Chimwala, said they want to have enough time to assess new players who have just joined the team.

“Moyale Barracks FC will not just be a participant in the league this season, our aim is to better our previous performance and to have enough time to assess new players before the kickoff of the season” said Chimwala.

Team Manager Staff Sgt Victor Phiri said people should expect to see some new faces in the forthcoming campaign.

“We are now trying to build a team that can compete not just participating, and people should expect to see some new faces in the team that is if the players’ performances will attract the technical panel’s attention,” said Phiri.

Some of the new players to start training for the Lions of Kaning’ina Forest are Maneno Nyoni, Jeremia Simfukwe and Lusekero Malema.

Moyale ended the 2021 season on position 6, and were booted out in the quarter final stage of the Airtel Top 8.

The Super League of Malawi has set 26th February as the kickoff date of the 2022 season of the TNM Super League.