Lilongwe Police recover stolen items worth K8 million

Police in Lilongwe have recovered household items worth over eight million kwacha, and have arrested a suspect aged 26.

Dini Shano, 26, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in area 23.

The recovered items include; four plasma screens, three 55 inch and one 48 inch, three laptops, decoders, speakers, brand new kitchen utensils and other valuable items.

The recovery of the items and Shano’s arrest follow investigations the station’s detectives instituted after the arrest of Phinious Banda, 23, and Wiseman Patrick, 24.

The two, however, escaped from lawful custody at Lilongwe Magistrate Court on November 26, 2021 while answering charges.

The suspect, Dini Shano, who hails from Lilemba Village, Traditional Authority Nthache in Neno District, will appear in court soon to answer a case of robbery which contravenes Section 301 of the Penal code.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police Station wishes to inform all those who were robbed of household items like the ones provided above to visit the station for identification of the property.