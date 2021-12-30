Great Angels Choir in Nza Yahweh celebration concert

As one way of celebrating the dawn of 2022, Lilongwe based Great Angels Choir has organized a gospel concert.

Dubbed Nza Yahweh celebration, the show will take place at Sheaffer Square Gardens in Lilongwe on Sunday, 2 January 2022.

Speaking in an interview, Great Angels Choir Director William Zonda the show has been organized in order to thank God for the gift of life.

Zonda said 2021 has been a year characterized by a number of challenges and many people have lost relations due to COVID 19 and being alive till now is something worth a celebration.

“We have organized this concert to thank God for all the achievements in 2021, it’s been a hectic year with so many issues including COVID but God has seen us through.

” As we are also starting this year, we need to put God first, as a country we cannot do without God,” he said.

During the concert, according to Zonda, they will also spare time to pray for the country. Zonda said Malawi sailing through a lot of things and only a prayer would be a great weapon.

Some of the artists to perform during the day are Kell Kay, Marvelous Deeds, Ennoh, Kondwani Chirwa, Thoko Katimba, Peter uyu Mlangeni, Favoured Martha and Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers among others.

Confirming their present during the concert, both Favoured Martha and Thoko Katimba said they can’t wait to begin another year with people who support their music year in and out.

Favoured Martha said: “People should expect the best performance from me, we will celebrate new year in style.”

Thoko Katimba said: “There will be fireworks, let us all meet there”.

Slated to start at 11 o’clock in the morning, the show will attract at entry fee of K2000 per head and all Covid-19, including wearing of mask as a requirement to access the venue.