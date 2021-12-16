Traditional Authority Mpama in Malawi declared open defecation free

The Malawi Ministry of Health in conjunction with World Vision Malawi has declared the area of Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu district Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The awarding of a certificate to the area of T/A Mpama follows the availability of various sanitation and hygiene facilities in the area which are curtsey of World Vision Malawi.

According to World Vision Malawi Associate Director for the South Jane Makina, reaching this far, the organization has constructed 58 new boreholes, installed 29 water taps and constructed 10 latrines.

Makina who was thankful to T/A Mpama and his people for the tiresome job to attain the status, further said the organization have also ensured that 4040 household’s, 96 Villages, 36,750 people in Chiradzulu have access to sanitary facilities including latrines.

“The district of Chiradzulu, and particularly Mpama community, has overcome various challenges over the last couple of years, to attain this status. It is not easy to educate older generations on new ways of doing things, not to mention that most single-person households do not have enough resources to invest in a latrine for themselves.

“But I must commend all stakeholders and partners, especially the people of Mpama themselves, for embracing change. Congratulations T/A Mpama and community. Congratulation as to Chiradzulu District Council,” said Makina.

The Associate Director then assured the Malawi government that her organization will keep on working in various areas countrywide to making sure that the country remains clean.

Makina here said this will help in achieving universal Water Sanitation and Health (WASH) coverage by 2025 as stipulated by the Global Sustainable Development Goal number 6.

In her speech Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho who graced the occasion, concurred with Makina in commending Senior Chief Mpama for his hardworking spirit towards attaining the ODF status.

Kanyasho said: “What has happened here is really recommendable and as a ministry we want to encourage other chiefs in the country to do likewise in their respective areas.”

Mpama is the country’s 138th Traditional Authority to receive a certificate for attaining Open Defecation Free status.