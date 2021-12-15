Mutharika says Malawi should pray for rains

Former president Peter Mutharika has called on Malawians to come together, seek forgiveness and pray for the end of the dry spell and the onset of rainy season.

Mutharika has released a statement in which he has expressed concern over the continued dry spell saying it is threatening the very own survival of the Malawi nation.

He noted that since time immemorial, times such as dry spells have required people to come together, seek forgiveness and pray for divine intervention.

He added that Prophet Elijah in 1 Kings 18:41 – 19:8 cried out to God in prayer when faced with a similar situation.

“Even our ancestors when faced with such catastrophe, had to repent their sins and offer sacrifices to the gods for the rains.

“Fellow Malawians, I believe it is time that we as a nation sought intervention from God, Allah, Yahwe or Chisumphi. We must come together and seek forgiveness and pray for the end of the dry spell and the coming of rains,” said Mutharika.

He then urged Bishops, Sheiks, Pastors and Prophets to lead Malawians in multi-denominational prayers for God to give Malawi rains.