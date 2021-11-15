Judiciary asked to render a hand in fight against human trafficking

Global Hope Organization (GLOHOMO) has called for speedy trial of cases of trafficking in persons.

Speaking on Thursday in Lilongwe during the interface meeting with some Malawi Judges and magistrates, Glohomo Executive Director Caleb Thole said Judiciary is the key stakeholder as far as the fight against the Trafficking in Persons is concerned.

He added that the organization has started a project called Tigwirane Manja with from funding from USAID to ensure that each and everyone is taking in the fight.

He said Glohomo has partnered the judiciary and these include judges Senior Magistrates and other key judicial support staff.

“We approached the Judiciary so that together we fight TIP. Judiciary is key, we need them because they are the ones in the centre of fighting human trafficking so moving courts will help for speedy trial,” he said.

He added that the involvement of the judiciary aims to lobby for speedy trial of TIP in the country’s courts.

He further said some of the issues which are being looked and advocated include facilitating of access to legal aid services, provision of support to pro bono lawyers,

provision of support to special sentences orientation for judges, magistrates and law enforcement officers on TIP Emergency Response Fund.

Thole went on to say that there is a need for Data Management Review and harmonization of TIP data collection tools.

Speaking during the function, Judge John Chirwa said the meeting has acted as a refresher on the TIP law.

Judge Chirwa said the meeting will help to deal with the crime with one voice.

Deputy Director in the Ministry of Home land Security Esther Kondowe said Government of Malawi enacted Trafficking in Persons Act (TIPA), No. 3 of 2015, which has laid down key responsibilities of the enforcement and Protection officers.

She said the enforcement officers have powers to investigate, arrest and interrogate any person suspected to have committed the offence of TIP.

The Deputy Director noted that the law outlines the procedure in which arrests will be made and search warrants will be executed.

She then commended the interface saying it will go a long way in fighting against trafficking in person.