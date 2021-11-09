Emmanuel Chibwana returns home

Malawian teenager Emmanuel Chibwana who went missing in Malawi on 1 November and was later found in a container in Tanzania has returned home.

Chibwana has been reunited with his family.

His father, Khama Chibwana, said they picked Emmanuel from Chileka Airport in Blantyre. He added that the 19-year-old is in sound health.

Emmanuel went missing Zomba on 1 November this week at around 9 am. He boarded a taxi on 11th Avenue in Zomba heading for National Bank and on his way, he wrote a text expressing that the people in the car looked suspicious.

He was found on 5 November in a container in Tanzania. This has led to questions on how he was trafficked past several roadblocks across Malawi and the Songwe border.

His case was also followed by three other cases of missing persons all of which have since been solved. However, Police said last week they are still investigating the cases in order to establish the truth.