Malawi Cricket team in Rwanda for World Cup qualifiers

The Malawi National Cricket Team has travelled to Kigali in Rwanda where the team will participate in Group A of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 Africa Sub Regional Qualifiers.

The qualifiers will take place from the 16th of October till the 23rd of October 2021.

Malawi’s group as include Uganda , S eychelles , Ghana , Lesotho, Eswatini and hosts Rwanda. The round robin format will see the top two nations of Group A qualify along with top two of Group B to play against Nigeria and Kenya for final phase of the qualifiers later in the year.

The Malawi Cricket team will kick off their campaign against East African powerhouses Uganda in their first fixture and will play their last match on the 22nd of October against the hosts Rwanda.

The team comprises Chikondi Rice, Chisomo Chete, Michael Mwamadi, Blessings Pondani, Alick Kansonkho, Waliyu Jackson, Mike Chaomba, Leneck Nakoma, Gift Kansonkho, Mohammed Abdula, Donnex Kansonkho (V. Capt), Moazzam Baig (Capt), Gershom Ntambalika and Sami Sohail.