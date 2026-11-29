Carelessly discarded diapers are becoming an environmental and public health concern in Mzuzu, prompting a community campaign to push for safer disposal and cleaner neighbourhoods.



The campaign, GIVE2CLEAN, seeks to mobilise residents and local businesses to tackle the growing problem of single-use diaper waste through community action and practical sanitation solutions.



Do Your Part Initiative (DYP), which launched the campaign, says the project will promote public awareness, organise clean-up activities and establish safe community collection points for used diapers.



DYP founder Mathew Bota said the campaign would build on community dialogues, a Stakeholders’ Roundtable and the establishment of an Impact Team to mobilise financial, material and other contributions for grassroots sanitation efforts.



“Building on community dialogues, the Stakeholders’ Roundtable and the establishment of the Impact Team, GIVE2CLEAN aims to mobilise financial, material and in-kind contributions to support grassroots sanitation solutions,” said Bota.



Used diapers that are dumped in open spaces or other unsuitable places can create sanitation problems and expose communities to environmental and public health risks.



Bota has called on residents, businesses, civil society organisations, schools and other institutions to support the campaign through partnerships, sharing expertise and taking part in its activities.



He said collective efforts were needed to help Mzuzu and other communities address careless waste disposal and promote safer sanitation practices.