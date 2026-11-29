Malawi’s ambition to generate $130 million (about K226 billion) monthly from gold could offer a major boost to the country’s struggling economy, but turning the projection into reliable foreign exchange remains a significant test for government.



Information Minister Shadric Namalomba said government is pursuing structured mining and gold purchases as part of efforts to address foreign exchange shortages, projecting that monthly gold earnings could reach $130 million against a fuel import bill of about $40 million.



If achieved, the projected earnings would be more than three times the amount Malawi spends on monthly fuel imports, potentially easing pressure on foreign exchange availability and helping the country finance other essential imports.



The proposal comes at a time when Malawi is struggling with fuel shortages, rising commodity prices and limited foreign exchange, with the Middle East conflict adding pressure to international energy markets.



However, the central question is whether the country has the capacity to turn its mineral wealth into consistent earnings on the scale government is projecting.



Generating $130 million every month would require a well-organised mining sector, reliable production, effective regulation and transparent systems for purchasing and exporting gold.



Government has already suspended mining licences for review, with Namalomba saying the move is intended to address illegal operations and promote organised extraction.



But formalising mining activities alone may not guarantee the projected revenue. The country would also need to establish how much commercially recoverable gold is available, the production levels required and the systems for ensuring that proceeds enter the formal economy.



Beyond mining, Namalomba said government was also pursuing agricultural and irrigation reforms to strengthen production and generate foreign exchange.



The strategy could help diversify Malawi’s sources of foreign currency, but its success will depend on implementation and whether the projected earnings translate into tangible economic improvements.