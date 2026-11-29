A couple has been found dead inside their home in Nkhoma, Lilongwe, leaving their two young children, aged two years and five months, orphaned.



The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Lemon Khoza and 24-year-old Dorica Ligson.



Advertisements Central West Region Police spokesperson Inspector Foster Benjamin says neighbours discovered the couple unconscious on Sunday morning after responding to cries from their five-month-old baby.



Benjamin says the neighbours rushed to the house, where they found the couple unresponsive before alerting the authorities.



Police suspect possible food poisoning, although the exact cause of death has not yet been established.



Advertisements The bodies were taken to Nkhoma Mission Hospital for postmortem examinations, while police collected leftover food from the house for laboratory analysis.



Benjamin says investigations are underway and the actual cause of death will be established after the results of the laboratory analysis are released.