Blue Eagles Sisters have suffered a painful exit from the 2026 One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup after Civonets edged them 43-42 in a dramatic semifinal at Don Bosco Netball Courts in Lilongwe on Sunday.



The narrow defeat ended the Area 30-based side’s hopes of retaining the national championship and sent Civonets into the final after one of the tournament’s most fiercely contested matches.



Advertisements For Blue Eagles, the loss marks a disappointing end to their title defence. They entered the competition determined to preserve the crown they won in the inaugural edition last year.



In 2025, Blue Eagles defeated Kukoma Diamonds 37-29 in the final to become the competition’s first champions. However, Civonets overturned that momentum, underlining their determination to challenge Malawi’s leading netball sides.



The one-goal margin reflected the intensity of the semifinal, with both teams fighting until the final whistle for a place in the championship decider.



Advertisements Civonets will now face Kukoma Diamonds in the final after Diamonds also survived a closely fought semifinal against MAFCO.



Diamonds edged MAFCO 49-48, completing a remarkable day of netball in which both semifinals were decided by the narrowest of margins.



The results have set up an intriguing final between Civonets and Kukoma Diamonds, two teams that have demonstrated their ability to perform under intense pressure.



Advertisements For Diamonds, reaching another final offers an opportunity to go one step further after losing to Blue Eagles in last year’s championship decider. Civonets, meanwhile, will be seeking to turn their impressive semifinal victory into a first national title.



The final and third-place playoff are scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Don Bosco Netball Courts in Lilongwe.



Blue Eagles Sisters will face MAFCO in the third-place playoff, giving the defending champions an opportunity to end their campaign on a positive note despite missing out on the final.



The three-day national competition began on Friday, November 27, bringing together leading netball clubs from Malawi’s four regions.



The 2026 edition has attracted considerable attention following an increase in prize money and continued investment in the development of women’s netball.



This year’s champions are expected to receive K6 million, while the runners-up will pocket K4 million and the third-placed team will earn K3 million.



The competition is supported by NICO Group through a three-year K1 billion sponsorship package, underlining growing corporate investment in Malawi’s netball development.