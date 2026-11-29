Suspected Somali pirates from the Puntland region have hijacked a cargo vessel owned by a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based company off the coast of Yemen after allegedly posing as fishermen and using a fishing boat to approach the ship across the Gulf of Aden.



According to security officials who spoke to Agence France-Presse (AFP), six armed men from Puntland boarded and seized the vessel.



The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the hijacking occurred approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Balhaf, Yemen.



Three security officials from Puntland identified the vessel as the MV Marsa Virgo, owned by shipping company Marsa and sailing under the Panamanian flag.



They said they had been monitoring the suspects’ movements through local intelligence sources within the Somali community.



However, one of the officials dismissed suggestions that Yemen’s Houthi group was involved in the incident.



The hijacking has heightened concerns about a possible resurgence of piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean region.