Mighty Gwirize FC and Songo FC are preparing for a thrilling battle for the Tamu Tamu Salima League crown, as the district turns its attention to a final that promises excitement, pride and a celebration of grassroots football.



The final-day activities have already kicked off with an appreciation visit to M&B Company, the corporate sponsor supporting football and netball development in Salima. Organisers visited the company to recognise its contribution to local sports before the two finalists take to the pitch to settle the championship contest.



Advertisements Salima District Football Association chairperson Adams Quiba Phiri says he expects the finalists to serve supporters an exciting afternoon of football.



“We are looking forward to quality football this afternoon. Mighty Gwirize FC and Songo FC have worked hard to reach the final, and we expect both teams to give their best,” said Phiri.



The two sides now face the biggest test of their campaign. Mighty Gwirize will be eager to convert its progress into championship glory, while Songo will be determined to upset its rival and lift the trophy.



Advertisements For supporters, the final offers an opportunity to celebrate the talent emerging from Salima and witness the rewards of a competition that continues to give local players a platform to showcase their abilities.



The visit to M&B also highlights the role of corporate sponsorship in keeping community sports active. Through its investment, the company has helped create opportunities for footballers and netball players to compete, improve their skills and attract attention beyond their local communities.



In June 2026, M&B increased its sports sponsorship package to K25 million, allocating K20 million to football and K5 million to netball. The expansion strengthened its commitment to supporting different sporting disciplines in the district.



Advertisements M&B representative Macxity Makhuwira previously said the company recognised sport as an important platform for young people to display their talents and pursue their ambitions.



The expanded sponsorship also gives netball a dedicated share of corporate support, recognising the contribution of the sport to youth development and women’s participation in organised competition.



Salima District Commissioner Thokozile Chingeni Munthali welcomed the company’s investment, highlighting the importance of partnerships between businesses and local authorities in improving sports development.



She also pointed to the district council’s commitment to completing Salima Stadium, which is expected to provide better facilities for athletes and help the district host major sporting events.



The competition has already demonstrated its ability to attract strong community interest. In the 2025 final, Young Stars defeated Eleven Spanners 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Msalura Ground.