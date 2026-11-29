A soldier has smashed the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) men’s 10-kilometre cross-country record, earning a K2 million bonus and promotion to Lance Corporal.



Clement Banda of 3 Malawi Rifles (3MR) at Moyale Barracks clocked 33 minutes and 17 seconds at the 2026 MDF Cross Country Competition held at Gymkhana Club in Zomba on Friday.



Banda broke the previous record of 33 minutes and 39 seconds, taking home K3 million in total prize money.



His achievement came as soldiers from various military barracks competed in the annual athletics event, which also saw Chifundo Chadza of 1 Malawi Rifles (1MR) at Cobbe Barracks win the women’s race.



Chadza completed the women’s race in 46 minutes and 27 seconds, earning K1 million.



Malawi Defence Force Chief of Training, Brigadier General Lawrence Okomaatani Mambo, said the results showed that military athletes were improving, particularly after Banda’s record-breaking performance.



“The performance was impressive, especially considering that the winner managed to break a record. This shows that our athletes are improving,” said Mambo.



He said the competition helps promote unity among soldiers, improve physical fitness and prepare athletes for the national cross-country competition.



Mambo also thanked National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc for supporting the event.



NBM plc contributed K26.4 million towards the competition, with the bank’s Head of Corporate Banking, Bernard Masi, saying the sponsorship reflected its recognition of the MDF’s role in the country.

NBm supported the initiative with K26.4 million

Masi said the bank was impressed by the competitiveness of the races, particularly the women’s performances, and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting future MDF sporting events.



“This is not the first time we have sponsored them and surely, it is not the last time. We will continue sponsoring future events as our key partner,” he said.