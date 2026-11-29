Mobile money transactions in Malawi are more expensive than in other countries, according to the Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama), which has called for reforms to reduce transaction charges.



The association says lower charges would make digital financial services more affordable and reduce the cost of sending and receiving money, especially for low-income earners.



Advertisements Speaking at the National Payments System Stakeholders Conference in Lilongwe, Ecama president Bertha Bangara-Chikadza said high fees were undermining financial inclusion despite Malawi’s progress in expanding access to digital financial services.



Bangara-Chikadza said the mobile money market remains highly concentrated, with Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba accounting for 94 percent of national payment system transaction volumes in the second quarter of 2025.



She cited foreign-exchange distortions, limited competition, taxes, operating costs and gaps in payments infrastructure as major drivers of transaction costs.



Advertisements Bangara-Chikadza proposed tiered, value-based charges so that people transferring smaller amounts do not face disproportionate fees. She noted that 92 percent of person-to-person mobile money transfers range from K100 to K19,999, making charges particularly significant for low-income users.



She also called for a review of Value Added Tax on payment fees in the 2027/28 National Budget, while retaining exemptions for small-value transactions.



Other recommendations include strengthening competition, improving interoperability among financial service providers and publishing a quarterly payments-cost index to track foreign-exchange margins and other transaction costs.