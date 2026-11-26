Lazarus Chakwera has seven days to decide whether to confront a growing rebellion within the Malawi Congress Party or risk watching the party’s internal battle spiral into a leadership crisis.



MCP veterans and concerned members have given party president Chakwera fresh pressure, demanding an emergency convention to resolve mounting disputes over the party’s constitution and leadership.



The deadline presents Chakwera with an opportunity to address the concerns through dialogue or risk deepening divisions within the former governing party.



The Council of MCP Veterans and Concerned Members, led by former Southern Region chairperson Dennis Nanthumba, is also demanding a meeting with Chakwera to discuss what it describes as an increasingly hostile environment for members opposing proposed constitutional changes.



The group alleges that members holding different views on proposals to amend the party constitution and extend Chakwera’s tenure are facing intimidation within MCP structures.



In its petition, the group insists that any meeting with the party leadership should take place in a peaceful and safe environment where participants can freely express their views without fear of victimisation.



Beyond the requested meeting, the petitioners want MCP to convene an emergency convention to deliberate on presidential term limits, the demarcation of party regions and districts, and candidature fees for internal committee elections.



They say they delivered the petition to Chakwera’s office on November 10 but have yet to receive an acknowledgement or written response.



The seven-day deadline therefore puts the party president under pressure to demonstrate whether the concerns raised by the veterans and other members can be addressed through engagement.



The dispute comes after MCP lost the September 16, 2025 General Election to the Democratic Progressive Party led by President Peter Mutharika, bringing renewed attention to the party’s leadership and future direction.



Chakwera, however, has maintained that his current term as MCP president runs until 2029, adding that the party will determine his political future.