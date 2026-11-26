Cancer patients in Malawi could face treatment disruptions as a K15 billion funding gap threatens the supply of essential medicines at central hospitals, raising fears of patients.



The shortage comes as the Ministry of Health and Sanitation faces a K28.4 billion funding shortfall in its 2026/27 budget, putting pressure on services that thousands of patients rely on for specialised treatment.



Advertisements Central hospitals, which provide cancer care and other specialised medical services, are among the institutions facing significant financial constraints.



Presenting the ministry’s budget position to Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee, Principal Secretary Dan Namarika warned that inadequate funding could affect the availability of life-saving and cancer medicines.



He said the ministry had allocated K58 billion for central hospital medicines against a requirement of K73 billion, leaving a K15 billion gap.



Advertisements Namarika also highlighted critical funding needs at Kamuzu Central Hospital and the Cancer Centre, where patients depend on specialised services and medicines that may not be readily available elsewhere.



For cancer patients, any disruption in medicine supply could create uncertainty over the continuation of treatment, while forcing some families to consider finding drugs outside the public health system.



The funding pressure also raises concerns about the financial burden on families already struggling with repeated hospital visits, specialised treatment and other medical expenses.



Advertisements Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee chairperson Sosten Gwengwe said inadequate allocations were creating difficult decisions for health authorities, particularly when medicine budgets ran out before the end of the financial year.



He questioned how hospitals could continue supporting patients when available resources were depleted months before the financial year ended.



“It starts posing a very difficult ethical question on whether to save money or to save lives. If the drug money is finished seven months down the line, what do we do for the remaining five months?” said Gwengwe.



The Ministry of Health says it is working with the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the United Nations Development Programme to address challenges affecting medicine procurement, particularly foreign exchange availability.



Namarika said the interventions were expected to improve medicine supply levels in the coming weeks.