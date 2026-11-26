Malawi’s Scorchers have moved another step closer to continental recognition after being named among the top three finalists for the CAF Women’s National Team of the Year award.



The Scorchers will battle Cameroon and Morocco for the honour at the CAF Awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 2.



The nomination comes after Malawi’s remarkable run at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished runners-up to Cameroon in their maiden appearance at the tournament.



Their historic performance also secured Malawi a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, marking another major milestone for the country’s women’s football.



The recognition comes as the Scorchers begin another important chapter in their preparations for the global showpiece, having arrived in China for the CFA Team China International Women’s Football Tournament Yongchuan 2026.



The four-nation tournament, running from November 28 to December 4, will feature Malawi, Albania, Thailand and hosts China, offering the team valuable international exposure ahead of their World Cup debut.



Captain Tabitha Chawinga has welcomed the opportunity to face different opposition, saying the team needs tougher matches to prepare adequately for the global stage.



“It is good news for the girls. We need to play big teams for us to prepare well for the World Cup,” Tabitha said.