Young offenders at Chilwa Reformatory Centre have been reminded that their past mistakes should not define their future, following a donation aimed at improving their welfare.



The donation was made at the centre in Zomba District by Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO), with support from Mat Academy, Horizon Global Limited and Shelamith Investments.



Advertisements YONECO Deputy Helpline Services Manager Mercy Makondetsa said the visit was part of the 19 Days of Activism Against Children and Youth.



Makondetsa said the organisation wanted to encourage the young people to remain hopeful and believe they could build better lives after completing their rehabilitation.



“At YONECO, we want to encourage the young people accommodated here not to lose hope, but to understand that people outside this institution are standing with them through prayers,” said Makondetsa.



Advertisements She appealed to organisations and well-wishers to visit the centre and provide various forms of assistance to the young people.



Zomba Police Station Victim Support Unit Coordinator Assistant Superintendent Rose Chiwaya, who was part of the delegation, also urged the young offenders to remain hopeful, assuring them that they would eventually complete their rehabilitation and reunite with their families.



Chiwaya further appealed to parents and guardians to welcome the young people warmly when they return home, saying they should not continue judging them for their past mistakes.



Advertisements She said the young people deserved an opportunity to change and rebuild their lives.



Chilwa Reformatory Centre official Dyness Kenani Makwinja thanked YONECO for supporting the young people at the institution.



Makwinja appealed to organisations, religious institutions and well-wishers to assist the centre with necessities, including footballs, volleyballs and other sporting equipment, food, clothes, shoes and other essential items.



She disclosed that the centre currently accommodates 37 young offenders, although it has the capacity to accommodate up to 120.