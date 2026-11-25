Faith leaders have been urged to take a leading role in protecting the environment as communities step up efforts to restore degraded natural resources in Zomba District.



The call comes as the Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (CADECOM) in the Diocese of Zomba implements the Faith4Forest project in the area of Senior Chief Mwambo.



The project, which is being implemented in collaboration with various churches, aims to restore the environment and promote sustainable natural resource management. It is supported by Norwegian Church Aid and Danish Church Aid.



Speaking during a visit to the project in Group Village Headman Sonjera, CADECOM Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Austin Pwele said the initiative was making encouraging progress, with communities planting trees and establishing woodlots.





Pwele said church leaders had an important role in encouraging their congregations to take part in environmental conservation.



“The project focuses on environmental protection and restoration. We are therefore calling on church leaders to take the lead in encouraging their congregations to actively participate in environmental conservation initiatives,” said Pwele.



He said faith leaders could help raise awareness about the importance of protecting forests and restoring degraded land.



Meanwhile, CCAP church elder in the area, Rodrick Meja, said conservation efforts were progressing well through collaboration with the Forestry Department.



Meja said each church had been provided with tree seedlings for planting, adding that trees would help protect church buildings from strong winds.



He appealed to CADECOM to continue providing guidance on proper tree management and conservation.



Beyond tree planting, CADECOM is also promoting agroecology among communities in Senior Chief Mwambo, particularly through the cultivation of diversified vegetables to improve household nutrition and food security.



Foster Masamba, who oversees the diversified vegetable production programme, thanked CADECOM for providing farmers with technical guidance on vegetable cultivation.



Masamba said the initiative was helping farmers improve their livelihoods by selling some of their produce while also ensuring that households had access to vegetables for their own consumption.