Malawi has joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, with First Lady Gertrude Mutharika calling for stronger protection of women and girls and justice for survivors of abuse.



The annual campaign, which begins on November 25 and runs until December 10, is being held under the theme “Speak out. Believe survivors. Demand justice,” focusing on addressing barriers that prevent survivors of gender-based violence from accessing justice.



Advertisements In her message marking the campaign, Mutharika urged women and girls experiencing gender-based violence not to remain silent but to speak out and report cases of abuse.



The First Lady also called on communities to protect survivors, support them in seeking justice and work together to end all forms of violence against women and girls.



She warned that perpetrators of gender-based violence must be held accountable, assuring survivors that their voices would be heard.



Advertisements “To the women and girls of Malawi, I say to you, speak out. You are not alone. We are listening and we are watching, and perpetrators will be brought to book,” said Mutharika.



Figures released by UN Women show that five women were killed every hour by an intimate partner or close relative in 2025.



The 16 Days of Activism begins on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.



Advertisements The global campaign seeks to raise awareness and mobilise collective action to end all forms of violence against women and girls.