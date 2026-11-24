Temwa Chawinga has reclaimed her place as Africa’s most valuable female footballer, pushing Zambia’s Barbra Banda into second place in the latest market-value rankings.



The Malawi international is now valued at €1.25 million, €50,000 more than Banda’s €1.20 million, according to football statistics platform Soccerdonna.



Advertisements The latest figures restore Chawinga’s lead in a closely contested race between two of Africa’s biggest names in women’s football.



The 28-year-old striker, who plays for Kansas City Current in the United States, has continued to build her reputation through impressive performances at club and international level.



Her latest valuation is an estimate of her market worth, not an actual transfer fee or an official Confederation of African Football ranking.



Advertisements Another season of dominance



Chawinga’s latest rise comes after another impressive campaign in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).



According to Kansas City Current, she scored 12 goals and provided four assists during the 2026 regular season, despite missing several matches while representing Malawi at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Advertisements Her achievements in the United States have already placed her among the world’s leading female footballers.



She won consecutive NWSL Most Valuable Player awards in 2024 and 2025, alongside Golden Boot honours in both seasons.



She carried Malawi to history



Chawinga’s influence has also extended to the international stage, where she helped the Scorchers achieve a breakthrough that had eluded Malawi for years.



She played a central role in guiding the national team to its maiden WAFCON final and historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.



The forward finished the tournament with five goals and two assists, winning the Golden Boot and earning a place in the tournament’s Best XI.



In an interview published by FIFA on October 8, Chawinga described the tournament as a special moment for her and the country.



“WAFCON was so amazing for me and for the whole country of Malawi,” she said.



She added: “But we showed the world that Malawi has a good national team. Everyone put in the effort: we worked hard.”



Her sister helped open the doo



Behind Chawinga’s international success is a journey shaped by family support, determination and sacrifice.



The forward has repeatedly acknowledged her elder sister, Tabitha Chawinga, for helping her break into professional football abroad.



Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Temwa credited her sister with helping her secure opportunities outside Malawi and guiding her through the challenges of professional football.



“She made connections for me to leave Malawi to play abroad, but most importantly has always advised me to fight hard, to know what I want and to pursue it without listening to distracting people,” she said.



Temwa’s journey from Rumphi District to the top of international women’s football has made her one of Malawi’s most celebrated sporting figures.



Global recognition keeps growing



Her latest market-value achievement comes amid growing international recognition, with the striker also featuring among the nominees for the 2026 CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.



She is competing against some of Africa’s leading players, including Banda and her sister Tabitha.



Kansas City Current coach Chris Armas has also praised her character, describing her humility as remarkable despite her status as one of the world’s leading attackers.

Africa’s most valuable female footballer.