Ukraine has struck a significant blow against Russian military aviation after targeting the Savasleyka airbase in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, damaging five military aircraft involved in operations against Ukrainian targets.



Ukraine’s General Staff announced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, that its forces had hit three MiG-31 fighter jets and two Su-34 fighter-bombers during an operation conducted on November 24 and into the early hours of November 25.



Advertisements The Ukrainian military said preliminary assessments indicated that all five aircraft had been damaged sufficiently to prevent them from flying for some time.



“The extent of the damage and the number of aircraft affected are being confirmed. There may be even better news to come,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement, suggesting that the full consequences of the operation were still being assessed.



The Savasleyka airbase is a strategically important Russian military installation because it hosts aircraft associated with the country’s long-range missile operations.



Advertisements Of particular concern to Kyiv are the MiG-31 aircraft adapted to carry Russia’s Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which Moscow has repeatedly deployed against Ukrainian cities, military installations and critical infrastructure.



The Su-34 fighter-bombers, meanwhile, play an important role in Russia’s aerial campaign, delivering missiles and guided bombs against Ukrainian positions.



By targeting the aircraft at their home installation, Ukraine is attempting to weaken Russia’s ability to sustain aerial attacks rather than concentrating exclusively on confronting Russian forces along the battlefield.



Advertisements Russia had not immediately commented on the reported damage, and the Ukrainian military’s assessment could not be independently verified.



A wider campaign against Russian military infrastructure



The airbase operation formed part of a broader Ukrainian campaign targeting Russian military capabilities, supply networks and strategic installations.



Ukraine’s General Staff also reported striking a Russian P-18 radar station in occupied Luhansk, a system designed to detect aerial targets and provide information to air-defence networks.



Other reported targets included fuel depots, military logistics warehouses and an ammunition storage facility in Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk.



These operations reflect Kyiv’s growing emphasis on disrupting the infrastructure that enables Russian forces to maintain their offensive operations.



Ukraine has also stepped up attacks against Russia’s oil industry, which provides an important economic and industrial foundation for Moscow’s war effort.



Oil refineries come under renewed attack



In separate overnight operations, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Syzran and Kuibyshev oil refineries in Russia’s Samara region.



Ukraine’s Defence Ministry confirmed the operations and issued a pointed message directed at the facilities, which had previously been targeted.



“Fixed it? Fix it again,” the ministry said, signalling Kyiv’s determination to continue striking facilities it considers important to Russia’s military and economic infrastructure.



The two refineries, operated by Rosneft, have a combined annual crude-processing capacity exceeding 15 million tonnes.



Meanwhile, Samara regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev described the overnight drone attacks as “a true ordeal”, reporting that Russian air defences had intercepted more than 145 drones.



He also reported one death and power disruptions in several towns.



Reuters, citing industry sources, reported that renewed Ukrainian drone attacks had reduced Russian oil-refinery processing volumes by approximately 45 percent since late October.



Ukraine’s Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara also said Ukrainian forces had struck 16 Russian ballistic-missile launchers over recent months as Kyiv seeks to reduce the number of weapons Moscow can use against Ukrainian cities.