Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman has warned Cabinet ministers against enjoying power while Malawians struggle with economic hardships.



Osman says ministers risk losing the confidence of party supporters if they continue sitting idle as the country battles mounting economic challenges.



Advertisements He has challenged ministers to wake up and deliver solutions instead of treating their appointments as an opportunity to enjoy privileges.



In a WhatsApp audio recording, the mayor accused some Cabinet members of becoming comfortable in their positions while ordinary Malawians face growing financial pressure.



Osman questioned whether the ministers understood the responsibility that came with their appointments, arguing that securing a position in government should translate into hard work and tangible results.



Advertisements He also alleged that some individuals had undermined fellow Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members in their pursuit of ministerial positions, only to become inactive after securing the appointments.



The mayor warned that frustrated DPP grassroots supporters could march to ministerial offices and demand answers if ministers continued failing to address the country’s problems.



He further cautioned that poor performance by Cabinet members could damage President Peter Mutharika’s leadership, saying the President would ultimately face public criticism for the conduct of his appointees.



Advertisements Osman’s remarks come as fuel shortages and the rising cost of living continue to squeeze households and businesses, amid growing public dissatisfaction with the government’s response to the economic crisis.