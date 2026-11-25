Uebert Angel is fighting to walk free as prosecutors push to keep him behind bars, citing fears that the controversial preacher could flee Zimbabwe or interfere with witnesses.



The bail battle intensified on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, when an investigating officer told the Harare Magistrates’ Court how police allegedly struggled to arrest Angel during a church service.



Advertisements Assistant Inspector Munyaradzi Chifamba, who is investigating the case, claimed Angel questioned who had reported him before police took him into custody at his Spirit Embassy church in Harare on Sunday.



Chifamba told the court that the arrest nearly turned chaotic after members of Angel’s security team allegedly confronted officers, forcing police to abandon plans to transport him in a private vehicle and use a police truck instead.



The officer further claimed that three security personnel refused to leave the truck despite police instructions, while vehicles carrying other members of Angel’s team allegedly pursued and surrounded the police vehicle, disrupting traffic.



Advertisements Prosecutors say Angel’s wealth, international connections and influence could make it difficult to ensure that he attends future court proceedings or that witnesses remain protected. They also raised questions about two passports bearing different residential addresses, arguing that investigators had verified only his Chishawasha Hills residence.



The State, led by Clemence Chimbari, also told the court about alleged threatening calls and messages directed at the complainant. Prosecutors argued that Angel’s influence as a religious leader could expose witnesses to intimidation, adding that the aggravated indecent assault charge carries a possible 15 to 20-year prison sentence.



Angel’s lawyers, led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, have challenged the manner of his arrest, questioning why armed police allegedly stormed a church service instead of asking him to report to a police station. They also complained that he was denied access to his lawyers for about two hours while detained at police headquarters.



Advertisements The defence further argued that the allegations had previously been reported to police before the complainant withdrew her complaint. However, prosecutors can continue criminal proceedings where they consider the available evidence sufficient, even after a complainant withdraws a statement.



The case has also sparked controversy within the police after four officers were reportedly arrested over allegations that Angel was secretly taken from his holding cell and moved to an office while in custody. The allegations against the officers are separate from the criminal case facing the preacher.



Angel, whose legal name is Uebert Mudzanire, previously served as Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas after his appointment in 2021.



He also faced international scrutiny in 2023 when an Al Jazeera undercover investigation alleged that he offered to use his diplomatic position in a gold-smuggling and money-laundering scheme. Those allegations are separate from the current proceedings.



Regional Magistrate Francis Mapfumo is presiding over the bail hearing, which will determine whether Angel remains in custody or is released while the criminal case proceeds.