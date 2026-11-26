Malawi’s national women’s football team, the Scorchers, have arrived in China for a four-nation international tournament that offers an important opportunity to sharpen their competitive edge ahead of the historic 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.



The development was reported by local media, with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) confirming the Scorchers’ participation in the CFA Team China International Women’s Football Tournament Yongchuan 2026, scheduled to run from November 28 to December 4.



Advertisements The tournament will bring together Malawi, Albania, Thailand and hosts China, giving the Malawian side an opportunity to test its strength against international opposition as preparations for the global showpiece gather momentum.



The competition presents the Scorchers with three demanding international tests against teams from different footballing backgrounds, offering the technical panel an opportunity to assess the squad’s readiness and identify areas requiring improvement.



Captain Tabitha Chawinga has welcomed the opportunity, describing the tournament as an important platform for the team to prepare against stronger opposition.



Advertisements “It is good news for the girls. We need to play big teams for us to prepare well for the World Cup,” Tabitha said.



Her sister Temwa Chawinga also believes the competition will expose the squad to valuable international experience, particularly for younger players seeking to establish themselves at senior level.



“We will learn a lot from the teams. We have several youngsters in the team; so, this is a chance for them to play outside Africa,” Temwa said.



Advertisements The two forwards bring considerable international experience to the Malawi side, with Tabitha playing for French club Olympique Lyonnais and Temwa representing Kansas City Current in the United States.



FAM Communications Officer Collins Nsunza has also described the tournament as timely, considering Malawi’s preparations for the World Cup.



“This tournament has come at a very good time as the Scorchers are preparing for their first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Nsunza said.



He added that the competition would give the technical panel an opportunity to assess players against different styles of football while allowing the team to showcase its talent internationally.



Newly appointed head coach Randy Waldrum will use the tournament as an important opportunity to assess the team following his appointment on a two-year contract.



Waldrum has named a 22-member squad featuring a mixture of locally based players and professionals competing abroad. The selection includes the Chawinga sisters, defender Chimwemwe Madise, midfielder Faith Chinzimu and forward Chisomo Banda.



Malawi will open its campaign against Albania on Saturday, November 28, before taking on Thailand on December 1. The Scorchers will conclude their participation against hosts China on December 4.



The competition follows Malawi’s impressive progress in women’s football, including their qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after a strong showing at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.