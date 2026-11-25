Malawian mothers and newborn babies are facing growing risks as shortages of fuel, water, electricity and essential medical supplies continue to cripple public hospitals.



The crisis has raised fresh fears over the safety of maternity services, particularly in rural areas where emergency referrals can mean the difference between life and death.



In a statement dated November 25, 2026, the Association of Malawian Midwives (AMAMI) warned that deteriorating conditions in health facilities are putting patients and frontline healthcare workers at risk.



AMAMI President Keith Lipato said government must urgently intervene to prevent further loss of life, warning that hospitals can no longer provide safe and effective maternity care under the prevailing conditions.



The association’s alarm follows the deaths of a woman and her baby at Mponela Rural Hospital in Dowa, where an emergency referral to Dowa District Hospital failed because the facility had no fuel for its ambulances.



The woman had been referred from Dzoole Health Centre in critical condition and delivered a stillborn baby at Mponela. Her condition later worsened, prompting medical personnel to recommend further treatment at the district hospital.



However, Mponela Rural Hospital in-charge Owen Chipewa confirmed that both functioning ambulances were grounded due to inadequate fuel. Despite efforts to stabilise the woman, she later died.



The tragedy has exposed the deadly consequences of fuel shortages in rural hospitals, where patients requiring urgent specialised care may be left stranded when ambulances cannot operate.



“This is no longer a challenge to be managed. It is a crisis, and it demands action now,” Lipato said.



AMAMI has joined the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi and the Human Resources for Health Coalition in calling for urgent government intervention.



The association said water shortages were also compromising sanitation, infection prevention and the sterilisation of medical equipment, increasing the risks faced by patients and healthcare workers.



It further warned that frequent power interruptions have forced some midwives to conduct deliveries and attend to wounds using mobile phone torches when electricity fails.



Shortages of essential medicines, surgical gloves, oxygen and other medical supplies are also making it difficult for healthcare workers to provide safe and effective treatment.



In some cases, patients have reportedly been asked to bring their own medical supplies, adding to the financial burden on families seeking care in public hospitals.



AMAMI has called on the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and other relevant government departments to ensure reliable fuel supplies for ambulances and hospital generators, restore consistent water and electricity services, and urgently replenish essential medicines and medical equipment.



The association wants government to demonstrate visible improvements by January 1, 2027, warning that it will consult its members on further action if the demands are not met.