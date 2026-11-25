Police in Mchinji have seized 1,980 medical tablets from a businessman accused of keeping medicines without the required permit, exposing the risks of drugs circulating outside Malawi’s regulated pharmaceutical system.



The 62-year-old businessman, Daudi Wisiki, was arrested on Tuesday after police discovered the medicines at his shop in Kapiri Trading Centre.



According to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer Limbani Mpinganjira said Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers uncovered the drugs during an inspection of several shops in the trading centre.



The seized medicines include 500 tablets of Erythromycin, 280 of Albendazole, 200 of Salbutamo and 1,000 of Fluzimide, bringing the total to 1,980 tablets.



Mpinganjira said Wisiki was found in possession of the medicines without the necessary authorisation, prompting police to confiscate them.



Police have not disclosed the value of the drugs or where the businessman obtained them. It also remains unclear whether the medicines were intended for sale and whether they had been properly stored or inspected.



Wisiki is expected to appear in court to answer a charge of possessing medical drugs without a permit, contrary to Section 95 of the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority Act.



The provision carries a penalty of a K5 million fine and five years’ imprisonment for contravention.



The seizure raises concerns about the safety of medicines sold outside authorised channels, where consumers may have little information about their origin, quality, storage conditions or expiry dates.



Substandard, falsified or expired medicines can put patients at risk and make treatment less effective. Improper use of antibiotics such as Erythromycin can also contribute to antimicrobial resistance, making some infections harder to treat.



The Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating medicines and pharmacy practices to ensure that pharmaceutical products meet required standards of quality, safety and effectiveness.



Meanwhile, police have not indicated whether the operation will lead to further arrests or whether investigators are tracing the source of the seized medicines.



Wisiki remains a suspect, and the allegations against him have yet to be proved in court.



The case highlights the need for stronger enforcement against unauthorised medicine distribution and for consumers to obtain drugs from licensed pharmacies and other approved outlets.