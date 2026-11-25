At least 490,334 Russian soldiers have died since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the death toll potentially reaching 700,000, according to an analysis of leaked Russian government records.



BBC News analysed more than 11 million death records covering the period from 2021 to September 2026, while Russian investigative outlet Mediazona estimates the total military fatalities could be significantly higher due to delayed registrations, missing records and deaths recorded after the leak.



Advertisements The data was obtained through a hack carried out by pro-Ukraine groups Belarusian Cyber Partisans BY and Ukraine’s Silent Crow.



The records include details such as the locations, ages and causes of death, offering a rare glimpse into the human cost of Russia’s war against Ukraine.



In May, UK intelligence chief Anne Keast-Butler cited Western intelligence estimates suggesting that about 500,000 Russian military personnel had been killed.



Advertisements Moscow has not released an official death toll, maintaining that only Russia’s Defence Ministry is authorised to disclose military casualty figures.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in February that 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed, although the figure has not been independently verified. Meanwhile, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies estimated that up to 150,000 Ukrainian troops had died by June 2026.



The BBC analysis also found that the war accounted for 65 percent of deaths among Russian men aged 18 to 24 in 2025, as well as 59 percent of deaths among those aged 25 to 34, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict on younger Russian men.



Advertisements Source: CBC News