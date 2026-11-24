Residents of Chitipa hoping for a new road linking Nthalire and Nyika may have to wait much longer after government delivered a fresh blow to their hopes, ruling out construction of the long-awaited project for now.



Transport and Public Works Minister Jappie Mhango said government has no immediate plans to construct the road because it has not secured a donor to finance the project.



Mhango made the remarks on Saturday during the official launch of the Chitipa-Ilomba Road project, which initially commenced in 2022 under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government but stalled due to lack of funding.



Instead of constructing the Chitipa-Nthalire-Nyika Road, Mhango said government would consider grading it to improve its condition and ease transport for residents travelling to the district’s boma to access various services.



“I cannot lie here; we have not secured a donor to fund the Chitipa-Nthalire-Nyika Road project. We will just grade it to facilitate transportation,” Mhango said.



Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mwabulambya has welcomed government’s commitment to completing various development projects in the district, including the Chitipa-Ilomba Road.



He said the road was important for businesses because it connects Malawi and Tanzania.



“On behalf of all chiefs in Chitipa, we have received the Chitipa-Ilomba Road project with both hands,” Mwabulambya said.

Reported by Andrew Weddings