The recruitment of Nursing and Midwifery Technicians (NMTs) has been halted following revelations that examination questions were leaked and circulated among candidates before the official examination.



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a restriction notice barring the Secretary for Health from making recruitment decisions for the affected positions, citing concerns over the fairness and integrity of the exercise.



Advertisements In a press release the bureau said an undercover officer discovered the leaked examination paper on November 22 at Umbwi Examination Centre in Dedza.



According to the ACB, candidates were circulating the paper and discussing its contents in small groups before the official examination started. The leaked paper was later administered to the candidates.



Further investigations established that the examination paper had been shared in eight national WhatsApp groups belonging to NMT candidates.



Advertisements The discovery was made during an ACB monitoring exercise conducted alongside the Ministry of Health during walk-in interviews for 15 healthcare cadres between November 20 and 22.



The bureau said its officers had also identified several administrative irregularities during the exercise, which were addressed in collaboration with examination administration teams.



However, the recruitment halt only affects NMT positions, with marking and recruitment decisions for the remaining 14 healthcare cadres expected to proceed as scheduled under continued ACB monitoring.



Advertisements The ACB has warned that it will pursue criminal prosecution against officers responsible for leaking and distributing the examination paper.



The bureau says the restriction is intended to protect the integrity of the recruitment process and ensure fairness for all candidates.