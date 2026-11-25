Schools that kept more trees alive have received prizes, as efforts to restore degraded land gain momentum in Chikwawa.



The initiative has seen 10,000 trees distributed to schools this year, with 81 percent surviving, raising hopes for efforts to protect the environment and fight climate change.



Advertisements Press Corporation Plc and its group of companies say they will continue investing in tree planting and environmental conservation through the Press for Nature initiative.



Puma Energy Managing Director Steveria Kadangwe, who represented Press Corporation Plc Chief Executive Officer Dr Ronald Mangani, said this during an award presentation ceremony for schools that performed well in caring for the trees.



Kadangwe said the group was encouraged by the commitment shown by schools and surrounding communities, adding that the survival rate reflected their dedication to environmental conservation.



Advertisements “We have seen a lot of commitment from schools and surrounding communities. What we have seen is that 80 percent of the trees we have planted have survived, and here at Chikwawa Teachers College, 91 percent have survived,” said Kadangwe.



Chikwawa Teachers College emerged as the best-performing institution with a score of 91.5 percent and received a borehole and stationery items.



Chikwawa Secondary School, which scored 83.5 percent, received a printer, while Makhula, with 75.5 percent, also received a borehole.



Advertisements Receiving the award, Chikwawa Teachers College Principal Wilson Gunde said the borehole would help ease water challenges that had affected the institution for a long time.