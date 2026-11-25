Malawians already grappling with blackouts could face another power nightmare as the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) prepares to disconnect customers with unpaid electricity bills, threatening to plunge more homes and businesses into darkness.



The corporation has set November 30 to December 11, 2026, for the nationwide disconnection exercise targeting postpaid customers with bills that have remained unpaid for at least 30 days.



Advertisements In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 25, ESCOM said the exercise would cover customers across the country’s three regions, including private households, parastatals, government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as commercial entities.



The corporation says the exercise is aimed at strengthening revenue collection and sustaining its operations to ensure the continued delivery of reliable electricity.



Customers disconnected during the exercise will only have their power restored after settling their outstanding bills in full, together with applicable reconnection fees.



Advertisements ESCOM has urged customers with accumulated debts to settle their accounts through authorised payment channels before the exercise begins to avoid disconnection.