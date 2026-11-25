Residents in parts of Mangochi Boma have gone up to three days without water, forcing some to turn to dug wells and boreholes as intermittent supply leaves their taps dry.



Affected areas include Gundaphiri, Saidi-Kadzuwa, Chomba, DC Lines, Soko Stores, Mapulotuti, Karonga, Mapira and Stadium.



“We are not happy with the intermittent supply of water. In some areas, we have stayed three days without access to water board water supply. The situation could trigger outbreaks of waterborne disease,” concerned residents said.



The Southern Region Water Board has blamed the shortages on persistent low voltage and vandalism of water infrastructure, saying both problems have disrupted its pumping operations.



The board’s Assistant Public Relations Officer, Morton Kalefya, said it “sincerely regrets the inconvenience and disruption caused to our valued customers in Mangochi following the recent water supply challenges.”



Kalefya said consistent access to clean water remains the board’s highest priority, but two critical problems are affecting its ability to supply the town.



He said persistent low voltage and power fluctuations on the national grid have prevented heavy-duty pumps from operating at optimal capacity, reducing the volume of water entering Mangochi’s supply network.



Some key water intakes have also been vandalised, with essential pumping and electrical components damaged or stolen.



“Our engineering team is working around the clock to repair the vandalised equipment, while we collaborate closely with law enforcement and community leaders to tighten security around our installations,” Kalefya said.



To address the power challenges, the board is advancing plans to procure and install dedicated solar systems at its pumping stations.



Kalefya said the systems would allow pumps to operate during grid outages and periods of low voltage, helping protect Mangochi from power-related water shortages.



The board has appealed for patience as repairs continue and urged residents to report suspicious activity around water infrastructure.



“We appeal to the residents of Mangochi for their continued patience as we finalize these repairs, and we urge the community to partner with us by reporting any suspicious activity near any of our water infrastructure,” Kalefya said.



However, the board has not provided a timeline for completing the repairs or installing the proposed solar systems, leaving residents uncertain about when reliable water supply will be restored.