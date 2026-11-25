Experts have called for stronger collaboration between businesses, government and health and safety professionals to protect workers as Malawi pushes for industrialisation.



The Association of Safety, Health and Environmental Practitioners (ASHEP) says partnerships will help businesses adopt common safety standards and protect workers in both the formal and informal sectors.



Advertisements ASHEP president John Nyirenda said the association was established to help smaller businesses improve their safety standards by learning from established companies.



“Smaller companies sometimes struggle. That is why we have formed this association to uplift those that need help in improving their standards,” said Nyirenda.



He said the initiative was important as industrialisation exposes workers to various occupational risks, making workplace safety a key priority.



Advertisements Nyirenda was speaking on Tuesday in Blantyre when Ilovo Sugar Malawi handed over a K10 million sponsorship to support ASHEP’s annual general meeting, which starts on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.



He hailed the support and called for stronger collaboration among businesses, government and health and safety professionals to promote employees’ health and safety.



Ilovo Sugar Malawi’s Head of Health, Safety and Environment, Jason Geddes, said collaboration would allow businesses and government to share knowledge and learn from one another.



Advertisements Geddes said Ilovo considers the safety of its employees, contractors and visitors paramount, adding that the company was committed to supporting efforts to improve workplace safety across the country.



He said the conference would provide an opportunity for participants from different industries to network, share experiences and strengthen workplace safety practices.