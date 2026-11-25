Public hospitals are struggling to keep essential medical supplies in stock, raising fears that patients could be left fighting for their lives without the treatment they need.



The National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) says shortages of medical commodities, coupled with fuel challenges, are putting patients and healthcare workers at risk.



Advertisements The organisation says the crisis is affecting the delivery of healthcare services, including the transfer of patients who need urgent medical attention.



NONM President Shouts Simeza said the incident at Limbe Health Centre, where nurses reportedly asked pregnant women to contribute money towards buying batteries for a blood pressure machine, exposes the wider resource crisis facing public hospitals.



Simeza condemned the practice of asking patients to pay for equipment and supplies in public health facilities.



Advertisements However, he warned against treating the Limbe incident solely as a case of investigating frontline health workers, arguing that it also reflects the difficult conditions nurses and other healthcare professionals are working under.



He said shortages of essential medicines, anaesthetics and intravenous fluids could compromise the safety of childbirth and emergency procedures, including Caesarean sections.



Simeza warned that without critical supplies, healthcare workers may struggle to provide timely and safe treatment, particularly to patients requiring emergency interventions.



Advertisements NONM has since called on government and health authorities to strengthen the medical supply chain, increase funding for the health sector and ensure public health facilities are consistently stocked with essential medical commodities.



The concerns come amid growing scrutiny of conditions in public hospitals following reports that expectant women at Limbe Health Centre were asked to contribute money towards buying batteries for a blood pressure machine.



In a statement, NONM President Shouts Simeza said the incident at Limbe Health Centre, where nurses asked pregnant women to contribute money towards buying batteries for a blood pressure machine, reflects the wider resource challenges facing public hospitals.



While condemning the practice of asking patients to contribute money towards purchasing equipment and supplies in public health facilities, Simeza said the incident should not only be treated as a matter of investigating frontline health workers.



He argued that the situation also exposes the difficult working conditions nurses and other healthcare professionals face due to inadequate resources.



Simeza further warned that shortages of essential medicines, anaesthetics and intravenous fluids could compromise the safety of childbirth and emergency procedures, including Caesarean sections.



He said the unavailability of such critical supplies threatens the ability of healthcare workers to provide timely and safe treatment, particularly to patients requiring emergency interventions.



NONM has since called on government and health authorities to strengthen the medical supply chain, increase funding for the health sector and ensure that public health facilities are consistently equipped with essential medical commodities.



The concerns come amid growing scrutiny of conditions in public hospitals following reports that expectant women at Limbe Health Centre were asked to contribute money towards purchasing batteries for a blood pressure machine.