Government has ruled out demolishing the M’mbelwa District Council office complex, assuring residents that the long-delayed project will be completed once the remaining technical and administrative processes are finalised.



Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government responsible for Rural and Infrastructural Development, Dingiswayo Jere, said government remains committed to completing the project, which started in 2018 but stalled due to funding shortages.



Advertisements Jere made the remarks in Mzimba on Tuesday after inspecting the construction site, where he dismissed claims that the project had been suspended because of structural defects.



He said government would conduct structural assessments, determine the cost of the outstanding works and obtain approval from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) before construction resumes.



Jere said the remaining works would include a perimeter fence, a council chamber and the District Commissioner’s office, which are expected to push the total project cost to more than K9 billion.



Advertisements He said government was taking the necessary steps to ensure the complex meets required standards and provides the district with suitable administrative infrastructure.



According to records, DEC Construction Limited is expected to complete the remaining works once the required documentation has been finalised and PPDA approval obtained.



The assurances are expected to ease concerns sparked by social media claims that the building would be demolished.



Advertisements Upon completion, the complex is expected to provide M’mbelwa District Council with improved office space and facilities to support its administrative and development activities.



The project has remained incomplete for several years, leaving residents and other stakeholders waiting for the district’s administrative offices to be completed.