AFCON controversy has deepened after Morocco vowed to pursue all possible legal avenues to challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal as the 2025 African champions.



In a statement, the Moroccan Football Federation expressed disappointment that CAS had not considered its request for legal consequences over alleged contact between Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall and German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three members of the arbitration panel.



Morocco claims the two exchanged communication 48 hours before the ruling was announced, arguing that the alleged interaction could undermine the integrity and credibility of the arbitration proceedings.



However, CAS confirmed that its Challenge Commission had received Morocco’s challenge against Haas but found insufficient evidence to delay the announcement of the decision. Haas has strongly denied having any direct contact with the parties involved in the case.



The Senegalese Football Federation has also dismissed the allegations, with its spokesperson telling Reuters: “That is false. There was no telephone contact on Sunday or on any other day.”