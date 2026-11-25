Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79, bringing an end to a career that spanned several decades in broadcasting and Nollywood.



Edochie died in Enugu at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, according to a family statement.



The statement was shared on Instagram and signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family.



Born in Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State, Edochie was remembered by his family as a cherished husband, father, brother and kinsman.



He is survived by his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and other relatives. The family said funeral arrangements would be announced later.



Edochie earned widespread recognition for his commanding screen presence and memorable portrayals of traditional patriarchal figures in Nigerian films.



His breakthrough came in 1987 when he played Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel Things Fall Apart. The performance earned him national and international recognition and established him as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable actors.



Before venturing into acting, Edochie built a career in broadcasting, which he began in 1967. He later featured in numerous Nigerian films, becoming a familiar face across generations of movie audiences.



His contribution to Nigerian entertainment was recognised through the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).