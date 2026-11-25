A 54-year-old man will spend the next 13 years behind bars for sexually abusing two children aged eight and nine in Chikwawa.



Black Kamangira, from Bereu Village, was sentenced by the Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate’s Court after being found guilty of defiling the two minors in Traditional Authority Maseya.



Kamangira denied the charge of having sexual intercourse with a minor.



However, six State witnesses testified against him, helping the prosecution prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.



State Prosecutor Sergeant Monica Moses told the court that the abuse occurred on March 30, 2026, after Kamangira sent the children to fetch water for his household.



He then sexually abused the children and threatened them against revealing what had happened.



The abuse came to light after one of the victims’ parents noticed that she was having difficulty walking. The child later disclosed the ordeal, leading to Kamangira’s arrest and prosecution.



First Grade Magistrate Annie agreed with the State and sentenced Kamangira to 13 years’ imprisonment with hard labour, saying the punishment would deter others from committing sexual offences against children.