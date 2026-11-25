Ntcheu District has become the first district to complete a project under the 2026/27 Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF), following the construction of Maluku JP School in just 25 days.



The school was officially opened on Tuesday by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri, who described the achievement as evidence that the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund is beginning to deliver tangible results in local communities.



Advertisements Speaking during the opening ceremony, Phiri said the completion of the school demonstrated the potential of the reformed funding arrangement to accelerate development at constituency level.



“The completion of this project is a testament that the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund is bearing fruit,” he said.



Phiri also defended the relatively higher costs associated with some RCDF projects, explaining that the infrastructure is being designed to withstand the effects of climate change.



Advertisements “Projects being constructed under the RCDF are climate resilient and therefore require more resources, which explains why their costs appear slightly higher,” he said.



He said investing in climate-resilient infrastructure was important to ensure that public facilities remain durable and continue serving communities despite increasingly unpredictable weather conditions.



Speaking on behalf of Member of Parliament for the area Norman Chisale, Champiti Ward Councillor Hanleck Kainga said the new school would address longstanding educational challenges affecting children in the area.



Advertisements Kainga explained that learners had for years struggled to access education at Gomeza Primary School, particularly during the rainy season when roads become difficult to navigate.



“For a long time, children have struggled to access education at Gomeza Primary School because roads become impassable during the rainy season,” he said.



He said the establishment of Maluku JP School would bring educational services closer to families and reduce the difficulties children encounter when travelling to school.



However, Phiri challenged Ntcheu District Council and Community Development Committees to build on the achievement by considering the construction of additional classroom blocks.



“The council and Community Development Committees should consider constructing additional classroom blocks at the school to enable it to become a full primary school,” he said.



The minister’s appeal highlights the need to complement the newly completed infrastructure with further investment to accommodate more learners and support continuity in primary education.



The completion of Maluku JP School within 25 days places Ntcheu at the forefront of the 2026/27 RCDF implementation programme, providing an early example of the development projects expected under the reformed funding model.



The K5 billion Constituency Development Fund is intended to support locally identified priorities, including education, health, water, sanitation and community infrastructure.



The next challenge will be ensuring that the project’s completion translates into improved learning opportunities and that additional facilities are provided to meet the educational needs of the growing community.