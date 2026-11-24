A viral video of media personality Mirriam Ntambo, also known as Mimi, emotionally lamenting the worsening economic challenges and rising cost of living has sparked heated public debate, drawing both support and fierce criticism.



In the widely shared clip, Ntambo, a former Times Group employee, cried as she criticized the President for remaining tight-lipped about the hardships ordinary Malawians are enduring.



Advertisements “Why are you normalizing stupidity and pain?” Ntambo asked, appealing for government accountability.



Her remarks have drawn differing public opinions, with some people supporting her message while others, described by her supporters as current regime apologists, have responded with personal attacks.



The clip has swept across social media, much like the fuel shortages have dominated conversations across Malawi.



Advertisements One Facebook user identified as Hon. Bonface Kashololo posted: “You are deliberately playing a prostitution game and giving birth to many fatherless children, ending up crying while asking the President to look after them. It must stop.”



Some critics have also circulated old photographs of Ntambo from 2020 showing her in outfits they consider revealing.



The criticism has focused on her clothing, which does not determine a person’s character.



Advertisements In Malawi, however, some people associate such clothing with questions of morality.



Ntambo has stood her ground despite the attacks.



“I cannot be shaken because you took pictures of 2020 to spread lies,” she said.



She added: “As a matter of fact, that’s the worst way to silence a person. As I said, I study trends and social psychology. Understand that nowhere in the world did a made-up story silence a voice of truth.”



“Malawi is not okay. Hating me for saying this reveals more of you than me,” she said.



In a defiant Chichewa remark, Ntambo said: “Okay ndine hule… koma hule okonda aMalawi… inu oyela mtima wanu, what are you doing?” This translates as: “Okay, I am a prostitute, but a prostitute who loves Malawians. So you, the holy one, what are you doing?”



Ntambo said her remarks were not political but empathetic, driven by concern for the welfare of ordinary citizens. As the proverb goes, “A hungry man is an angry man,” and the rising cost of living has become a storm hanging over the country.



The clip continues to circulate online, with many Malawians debating the state of the economy and the role of public figures in holding the government accountable.